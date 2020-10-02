NBA Finals 2020: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Heat vs. Lakers Game 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are close to a double-digit favorite for Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals Friday night.

The point spread in favor of the Western Conference champion moved up since the opening line was released at 7.5.

The dominance of Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Game 1 combined with the injuries piling up on the Miami Heat roster played a role in the line moving in the Lakers' favor.

Miami could be without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, who were listed as doubtful for Game 2, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

While betting Miami as an underdog on the spread does not seem like a great idea with the injuries, there are a few props to take advantage of with players that should receive more time on the hardwood.

NBA Finals Game 2 Odds

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5)

Over/Under: 216.5

Money Line: Miami (+360; bet $100 to win $360); Los Angeles Lakers (-460; bet $460 to win $100)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Prop Bets

Duncan Robinson (Over 12.5 Points)

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are the likely candidates to fill the void in the Miami lineup left by Dragic.

The over-under total assigned to Robinson is six points lower than Herro, so he may be the lower-risk candidate when it comes to betting the over.

For most of the postseason, the Michigan product has attempted a high volume of three-point shots, but he was held to three attempts in Game 1.

That total should increase with the need to replace Dragic's shooting output. Dragic is averaging 19.9 points and shooting 35.9 from three-point range in the postseason.

In the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Robinson made eight of his 18 three-point shots.

In five of the six contests against the Boston Celtics, Robinson sunk at least two shots from beyond the arc. He also eclipsed 12.5 points on four occasions.

If he goes back to shooting a large amount of downtown shots, Robinson could put himself back in double digits and help the Heat try to remain close.

Anthony Davis Rebounds (Over 9.5)

Davis has the potential to feast on the boards if Adebayo does not play a significant role in Game 2.

In Game 1, Davis picked up nine rebounds to go along with his 34 points. The board total was closer to his postseason average than the low totals he posted in the final three games against Denver.

Davis began the postseason with nine double-doubles in 11 games. He recorded over 10 points and rebounds in every game against the Houston Rockets.

If Miami attempts to rely on the three-point shot Friday, Davis could pick up some easy boards that pad his total.

On the offensive end, Davis may be more dominant than he was in Game 1 with the potential for more put-back plays with Adebayo potentially not defending the rim.

Taking the over on Davis' point total is an option as well since it sits at 29.5. He has at least 27 points in each of his last six games.

Score Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers 120, Miami 104

Miami could be competitive for a quarter, or maybe even a half, but it seems hard to think they will stay around for all four quarters.

The Lakers took control of Game 1 at the end of the first quarter, when Dragic and Adebayo were not injured.

Even if the Heat produce their best game from three-point range, their key frontcourt defender is dealing with an injury and Davis could be difficult to stop.

A double-digit win will likely happen for the Lakers, who were victorious by 10 points or more seven times in the first three rounds.

If Davis and James produce at a high level in the scoring column again, the over has a good chance of hitting.

In Game 1, the total fell three-and-a-half points short of the projected over-under of 217.5. It may not be an easy hit, but the over has potential since the Lakers and Heat were close to it Wednesday.

