Ranking the Best NBA Finals Moments Since 2000

Ronald Martinez/Associated Press

Looking back at the past 20 years of the NBA Finals, there is no shortage of storylines to remember. Whether it was a key play, a dynasty emerging, a future Hall of Famer winning a first championship or something else, these moments have created a variety of memories.

Which ones, though, are the best?

This ranking is focused on memorable highlights, such as a clutch shot, defensive play or big comeback. Team accomplishments are also considered but must be particularly rare.

What exactly qualifies as a moment is important to note.

For example, the Golden State Warriors won three titles in a five-year stretch. Despite that success, there is no enduring snapshot—relative to NBA history—of those championship runs. For the team, of course, but not necessarily to the common fan.