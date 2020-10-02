Pacers HC Rumors: Dave Joerger, Chauncey Billups, More to Interview for Job

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly scheduled to interview former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger, former All-Star guard Chauncey Billups and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach Chris Finch about their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Friday, noting those three names in particular amid a "roster of interviews."

