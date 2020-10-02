    Pacers HC Rumors: Dave Joerger, Chauncey Billups, More to Interview for Job

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, former Detroit Pistons player Chauncey Billups addresses the media in Auburn Hills, Mich. Billups has withdrawn his name from the Cleveland Cavaliers' search for a new general manager. He released a statement to ESPN on Monday, July 4, 2017, saying that
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Indiana Pacers are reportedly scheduled to interview former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger, former All-Star guard Chauncey Billups and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach Chris Finch about their head coaching vacancy.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Friday, noting those three names in particular amid a "roster of interviews." 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

    Related

      Is Doc the Right Coach for 76ers?

      Rivers is no stranger to coaching talented rosters. Can he unlock Embiid and Simmons' full potentials? ➡️

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Doc the Right Coach for 76ers?

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pacers Could Have Interest in Mike D'Antoni

      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Report: Pacers Could Have Interest in Mike D'Antoni

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📝

      @Jonwass shakes up his top 50 prospects after talking with NBA evaluators 📲

      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📝

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Welcomes Doc Rivers 🔔

      76ers star is 'Excited for the future' with his new head coach: '#PhillyForever'

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Welcomes Doc Rivers 🔔

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report