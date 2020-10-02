    Menu Signed by Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, Walter Payton, More to Be Auctioned

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. President Barack Obama is honoring Jordan, Cicely Tyson, Tom Hanks, and others with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    A Lino's Ristorante menu signed by Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, Walter Payton, Don King and Richard Dent in Illinois during a December 1988 party has hit the auction block.

    TMZ Sports reported Friday the star-studded group was at the restaurant to celebrate Dent's birthday when a couple asked for them all to sign a menu.

    They're now looking to sell the unique collectible through a Hindman Auctions sale Oct. 20, and the bidding could reach $10,000, per TMZ.

    The signed menu may generate additional interest because of some drama that went down during the birthday dinner.

    Rory Holloway, Tyson's former manager, wrote in the 2014 book "Taming the Beast: The Untold Story of Mike Tyson" that the boxer confronted Jordan at the dinner about a potential relationship with his then-separated wife Robin Givens, per TMZ.

    A restaurant manager coming over to ask the stars to sign the menu actually helped quell the tension, according to the report.

    The background story adds to the appeal heading into the auction later this month.

