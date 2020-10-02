MLB Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Friday

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The MLB Wild Card Series round could come to a close on Friday, with one elimination game and the possibility of a second.

With just two games on tap, the drama won't be as high as it might have been if more teams forced a decisive Game 3 in the first round of the MLB's unique playoff format this season. But expect two fantastic—and likely very different—games tomorrow.

Below, we'll break down all of the schedule, television and streaming info along with a preview of the action and a prediction for each game.

Schedule and Viewing Info

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m. ET on ABC (streaming on WatchESPN)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN (streaming on WatchESPN)

Preview and Predictions

Game 2 between the Marlins and Cubs could end up being quite the pitching duel between burgeoning star Sixto Sanchez and the established Yu Darvish.

Sanchez made seven starts this season for Miami, going 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 39 innings. Not too shabby for a 22-year-old. One concern, though, is that he's given up 12 hits and nine runs in his last two starts, lasting just seven innings in those games. He doesn't enter this matchup trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Darvish was brilliant this season, going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 innings. He's a legitimate Cy Young candidate and didn't give up a run across seven innings in his last start.

Given how good the 34-year-old has been this year, his experience in the postseason and Sanchez's rocky close to the season, the advantage belongs to the Cubs. Look for them to force a Game 3, winning 3-1.

The pitchers in the series between the Cardinals and Padres don't even warrant mention after the offenses combined for 31 runs in the first two games.

Both teams have gone deep into their bullpen in both games, and the Padres will likely rely on a hodge-podge of relievers and starters to get them through Game 3 without Mike Clevinger or Dinelson Lamet available in the series.

The Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty, he of the 4.91 ERA in nine starts. If he can get them through five or six innings without giving up a cadre of runs, it will give the Cardinals and their taxed bullpen a major advantage.

But after the Padres smashed five homers on Thursday—two each from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers and one from Manny Machado—it's tough to bet against them. They have more star power, more upside and were better throughout the entirety of the 2020 season.

And c'mon—they're just more fun, too:

In an elimination game, go with the better team. Especially in a matchup where pitching seems unlikely to matter all that much.

The Padres win 8-6.