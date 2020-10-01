    49ers' Raheem Mostert Slams MetLife Stadium Turf: 'Shut That Field Down'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert had choice words for the turf at MetLife Stadium.   

    During Thursday's matchup between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, Mostert tweeted: "ANOTHER injury at MetLife? Shocker. The turf is horrible!! Shut that field down, [NFL]."

    Mostert, who left a Week 2 game against the Jets at MetLife with a sprained MCL, appeared to be referencing an injury to Jets wideout Lawrence Cager. The receiver was running a route when his leg buckled without contact. The Jets ruled him doubtful to return with a hamstring injury. 

    Mostert wasn't alone in calling out the turf:

    It's hard enough playing for the Jets. They shouldn't be subjected to a terrible playing surface, too. 

      Raheem Mostert Slams MetLife Stadium Turf

