Khabib: UFC's Dana White Said He Has 'Special' Plan for Me After Gaethje Fight

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told reporters Thursday that UFC President Dana White has something "special" lined up for him if he defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Sat., Oct. 24.

"Dana told me after this fight, he has something special for me," Khabib said, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "But I told him, please keep this, after fight we’re going to talk. He say has very big things after this fight for me. We’ll see."

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN provided video of Khabib's comments:

Khabib was asked about his "future motivating factors" should he beat Gaethje. The champion has laid waste to his division, to the point where no apparent contenders would be left to face him if he reigns victorious in a few weeks.

"It’s a very good question, honestly—a very good question," Nurmagomedov said when asked, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie:

"I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, for example, I’m going to finish Justin Gaethje inside the cage Oct. 24 but what else? This is a very good question. We’ll see. You know, I love competition. I love competing with the best fighters in the world. That’s why I’m here. I’m not in the UFC to make money. I have a lot of business projects outside the UFC. I can make money. It’s a good question—very good question."

Martin speculated as to what White's plans may be.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"One opponent that Nurmagomedov has mentioned numerous times that would serve as a dream fight is a showdown with former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. It remains to be seen if that’s an option the UFC will explore. Another name that constantly comes up for Nurmagomedov, whether he likes it or not, is a rematch with [ex-featherweight and lightweight champion], whom he defeated by submission in a heated grudge match in 2018."

Khabib is currently UFC's No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter behind only Jon Jones.

He is 28-0 lifetime with eight knockouts and 10 wins by submission. All 10 of his decision wins have been unanimous.