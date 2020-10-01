Blazers' Hassan Whiteside Releases Statement Addressing 'Fake' Tweet

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside released a statement regarding a fake, photoshopped tweet that went viral this week and appeared to be from his official Twitter account:

The tweet began to make the rounds during Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Whiteside denied that it was from him that evening:

He also went on Instagram Wednesday (h/t TMZ Sports) and released a video about the tweet.

"If you want some clout, ya ain't gotta make fake tweets about me! You ain't gotta make fake tweets," Whiteside said.

Whiteside, 31, averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and an NBA-high 2.9 blocks per game in his first season with the Blazers, who reached the NBA playoffs and lost to the eventual Western Conference champion Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the first round.

The former Marshall star has played 10 professional seasons: eight in the NBA and two overseas.