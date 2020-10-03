World Series 2020 Odds: Breaking Down the Chances of All 8 Remaining Teams

0 of 8

David Dermer/Associated Press

And so it is down to eight. After the flurry of action that was the Wild Card Round, the 16-team 2020 MLB playoff field has been cut in half.

Which of the remaining squads have the best and the longest odds of winning the Fall Classic? Let's answer that question, using odds from FanDuel and our own analysis.

From the long shots to the favorites, every surviving contender is now 11 wins away from hoisting a Commissioner's Trophy.

Some clubs are better positioned than others from a talent and/or health standpoint, and we'll get into that. But if we've learned anything from this strange, singular season, it's that virtually anything is possible.