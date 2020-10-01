Marlins vs. Cubs Game 2 Postponed to Friday Because of Inclement Weather

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs set to be played Thursday at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of inclement weather, the host team announced.

The game will be made up Friday at 2:08 p.m. ET, and if necessary, Game 3 will be played Saturday.

