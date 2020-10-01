    Marlins vs. Cubs Game 2 Postponed to Friday Because of Inclement Weather

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 1, 2020

    A Chicago Cubs employee retrieves a baseball from the right field basket after batting practice and before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs set to be played Thursday at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of inclement weather, the host team announced.

    The game will be made up Friday at 2:08 p.m. ET, and if necessary, Game 3 will be played Saturday.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Marlins-Cubs Postponed 🌧️

      Today’s Game 2 at Wrigley moved to Friday at 2pm ET due to rain in Chicago

      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Marlins-Cubs Postponed 🌧️

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Yes, the Marlins Are Poised for First Great Upset of These MLB Playoffs

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yes, the Marlins Are Poised for First Great Upset of These MLB Playoffs

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Ross Asked Kyle Hendricks to Make One Pitch Too Many

      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Ross Asked Kyle Hendricks to Make One Pitch Too Many

      RSN
      via RSN

      Best Landing Spots for Top FAs 📍

      @JShafer predicts where MLB's top 20 targets will land this offseason

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Best Landing Spots for Top FAs 📍

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report