Kemba Walker Was 'Never Right' Inside NBA Bubble, Says Celtics' Danny Ainge

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker battled through lingering injuries during the team's run in the NBA bubble, according to Celtics president Danny Ainge.

Ainge told reporters Thursday that Walker was "never right" physically.

Walker sat out six of Boston's first seven games after the All-Star break in February with swelling and soreness in his knee.

In four games he played before the NBA season was suspended March 11, he averaged 14.8 points and 4.3 assists with a 30.5 field-goal percentage. The four-time All-Star put up 21.8 points on 42.9 percent shooting in 46 games prior to the All-Star break.

Speaking to reporters July 30, Walker admitted his knee was still causing him problems despite the four-month layoff.

"Yeah, it's been frustrating," he said. "I've been going through this pretty much most of the season, even before this bubble stuff. So, it's been something that's been nagging for a little bit now. Unfortunately, it's still bothering me even after I've put in a lot of work and did the necessary things to try to get it right."

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens carefully managed Walker's minutes when the season resumed. He only played more than 30 minutes once in six regular-season games on the NBA campus.

Walker looked closer to his usual form during the postseason. The 30-year-old played 36.9 minutes per game, averaging 19.6 points and shooting 44.1 percent in 17 playoff contests.

Boston bet big on Walker to play at an All-Star level when it signed him as a free agent last summer. He is owed $70.4 million over the next two seasons with a player option for $37.65 million in 2022-23.