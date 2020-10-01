    Kemba Walker Was 'Never Right' Inside NBA Bubble, Says Celtics' Danny Ainge

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Ehrmann, Pool)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker battled through lingering injuries during the team's run in the NBA bubble, according to Celtics president Danny Ainge.

    Ainge told reporters Thursday that Walker was "never right" physically.

    Walker sat out six of Boston's first seven games after the All-Star break in February with swelling and soreness in his knee.

    In four games he played before the NBA season was suspended March 11, he averaged 14.8 points and 4.3 assists with a 30.5 field-goal percentage. The four-time All-Star put up 21.8 points on 42.9 percent shooting in 46 games prior to the All-Star break.

    Speaking to reporters July 30, Walker admitted his knee was still causing him problems despite the four-month layoff.

    "Yeah, it's been frustrating," he said. "I've been going through this pretty much most of the season, even before this bubble stuff. So, it's been something that's been nagging for a little bit now. Unfortunately, it's still bothering me even after I've put in a lot of work and did the necessary things to try to get it right."

    Celtics head coach Brad Stevens carefully managed Walker's minutes when the season resumed. He only played more than 30 minutes once in six regular-season games on the NBA campus.

    Walker looked closer to his usual form during the postseason. The 30-year-old played 36.9 minutes per game, averaging 19.6 points and shooting 44.1 percent in 17 playoff contests.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Boston bet big on Walker to play at an All-Star level when it signed him as a free agent last summer. He is owed $70.4 million over the next two seasons with a player option for $37.65 million in 2022-23.

    Related

      Kyrie's Quote on Nets HC 🤔

      Irving says he doesn’t 'really see [Nets] having a head coach': 'KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach'

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie's Quote on Nets HC 🤔

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie's Take on Clutch Shots 👀

      Irving says on KD's podcast this is the first time he'll play with someone he thinks can hit shots down the stretch

      'This is the first time in my career where I could look down and be like, 'That motherf--ker can make that shot too'

      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Kyrie's Take on Clutch Shots 👀

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Focused LeBron Told Lakers to Tone Down Sideline Antics

      'This s--t ain't over, man'

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Focused LeBron Told Lakers to Tone Down Sideline Antics

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Doc the Favorite for 76ers, Ty Lue Early Favorite for LAC

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Doc the Favorite for 76ers, Ty Lue Early Favorite for LAC

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report