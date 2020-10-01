    Jets Rumors: Adam Gase Won't Be Fired If NYJ Lose to Broncos

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks the field as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    When the New York Jets host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, Adam Gase reportedly won't be coaching to save his job.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gase will not be fired in the aftermath of a potential loss to the 0-3 Broncos even though New York would fall to 0-4 on the season in defeat.

    Rapoport noted that those close to the situation believe firing Gase so early in the season would be counterproductive and possibly damaging to the development of quarterback Sam Darnold.

    Gase is in his second season as head coach of the Jets after coaching the Miami Dolphins for three years. He helped the Jets exceed expectations to some degree last season with a 7-9 record, but they have looked awful during their 0-3 start this season.

    The Jets rank last in both total offense and scoring, and their defense is 27th in points allowed.

    It also seems as though Darnold is regressing in his third season—though he admittedly doesn't have many weapons, especially with running back Le'Veon Bell on IR—as he has thrown for just 562 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

    On Thursday, the Jets are facing a winless Broncos team that is starting the unheralded Brett Rypien at quarterback. Rypien saw the first game action of his career last week, going 8-of-9 for 53 yards with no touchdowns and one interception versus the Bucs.

    If anything can get the Jets on track this season, a home game against a struggling team with an inexperienced quarterback should do the trick. However, as things currently stand, it is difficult to envision Gase lasting as the Jets' head coach beyond the 2020 season.

