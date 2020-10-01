AL Wild Card 2020: Game 3 Odds, TV Info, Live Stream for Each Series

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics is the only wild-card series in the American League to make it to three games.

The White Sox captured Game 1 through an early barrage of home runs, while Oakland bounced back through an early surge in Game 2.

Since the top arms in each rotation were used Tuesday and Wednesday, both teams could patch together a pitching strategy to come out on top Thursday.

Chicago will likely turn to Dylan Cease or Dane Dunning to start, while Oakland could call on Mike Fiers to avoid putting a left-handed starter against the White Sox lineup that is undefeated against southpaws in 2020.

As of Thursday morning, odds were not posted for Game 3, but when they do go up, you can find them at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL Wild-Card Game 3 Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chicago White Sox at Oakland (3:10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game can be live-streamed on ESPN.com or ESPN app.

Oakland's starting pitching options could be more limited than Chicago's due to the White Sox's strength against left-handed hurlers.

In Game 1, the White Sox chased Jesus Luzardo in the fourth inning with three runs off six hits, including two base knocks from leadoff man Tim Anderson.

Since Sean Manaea and Mike Minor are southpaws, the process of elimination would lead you to believe Fiers would get the ball to start. The 35-year-old lasted at least five innings in nine of his 11 starts and only allowed nine earned runs in his final five starts.

The White Sox did not commit to a starter as of Thursday morning either, but in all likelihood, it will be Cease or Dunning.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria said Game 3 will be "all hands on deck," per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Regardless of who starts for either team, the key to Game 3 could be getting off to a fast start.

In Game 1, the White Sox used home runs from Adam Engel and Jose Abreu to score three runs in the first three frames.

Marcus Semien's two-run home run and an error off a Matt Olson hit allowed the Athletics to pounce for four runs in the first two innings of Game 2.

The White Sox may be better positioned to start fast in Game 3 since Tim Anderson possesses the hottest bat in the series. He is 6-for-10 at the plate with a pair of runs. If he reaches base, Yasmani Grandal and Abreu could be in position to drive him in and take the early advantage.

No matter which pitching strategy the White Sox employ, they should have fresh arms in the bullpen. Every hurler who has come on in relief, including Cease, pitched a single inning.

There is one scenario in which Renteria pairs Cease, Dunning and Garrett Crochet over the first half of the game before letting his bullpen arms take over.

Oakland may not have its best arms available, as Liam Hendriks threw 49 pitches over 1.2 innings in Game 2 in an attempt to earn a six-out save. The 31-year-old could make an appearance, but his pitch count may be limited if the A's view Wednesday's workload as too much.

If both teams swap pitchers on a constant basis, it could keep the hitters on both sides off balance and lead to an under hitting.

Based off the totals set for Games 1 and 2, the over-under should be either 7.5 or eight runs. The highest amount of runs in the series so far was eight in Game 2.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.



Statistics obtained from MLB.com and Baseball Reference.