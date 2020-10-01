LeBron James: Lakers Had to Match Heat's Intensity and Drive After Slow Start

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers may have needed a wake-up call.

The Miami Heat jumped out to a quick 23-10 lead in Wednesday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but the Purple and Gold quickly bounced back and even took the lead by the end of the first quarter on the way to a 116-98 win.

LeBron James said Los Angeles had to match Miami's intensity and drive and quickly got a sense of just how hard the Eastern Conference champions play:

James and Co. certainly matched the Heat's intensity as the game continued.

In fact, they drilled 11 three-pointers in the first half alone while all but burying Miami and appeared completely dominant with the supporting cast providing a boost alongside James and Anthony Davis.

The Heat had no answers even when they were healthy and then saw Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic exit with injuries. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Dragic suffered a plantar fascia tear of his left foot but "hasn't ruled out returning to play."

Miami may simply be overmatched in this series even if Dragic and Adebayo do return, especially if Davis plays like he did in Game 1.

The big man finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while James flirted with a triple-double on his way to 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

That duo matching Miami's "drive" all while the Heat are short-handed is a recipe for a quick series if Wednesday was any indication.