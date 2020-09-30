Barack Obama Attends Lakers vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 1 as Virtual Fan

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama virtually attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday:

Obama was one of numerous notable names in the virtual stands at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, with Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Bill Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (among others) in attendance.

Obama, an ardent basketball fan who roots for Chicago sports teams, notably welcomed the Heat and Lakers to the White House during his presidency from 2009-2017.

The Lakers won the 2009 and 2010 NBA Finals behind the tag team of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, and the Heat captured the 2012 and 2013 NBA Finals thanks to their big three of current Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, Wade and Chris Bosh.

Fans are unable to attend the NBA Finals in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the NBA season's 4.5-month suspension and ensuing move to Walt Disney World Resort to finish the regular season and entire postseason beginning in late July.