    Video: Dwyane Wade, Shaq Bet NBA Finals MVP Trophies on Lakers-Heat Series

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Shaquille O'Neal is about to claim his fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy...or Dwyane Wade's about to have two Finals MVPs in his trophy case.

    The NBA legends decided to put their trophies where their mouths are ahead of the 2020 NBA Finals, with Shaq betting one of his Finals MVPs on the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwyane Wade riding with the Miami Heat.

    It's a bit interesting that Shaq is riding so hard for the Lakers when he spent a successful three-and-a-half-year stint in Miami with Wade, who won the 2006 Finals MVP with O'Neal by his side. 

    Wade's loyalty to the Heat was never in question, despite longtime friend LeBron James leading the Lakers to their first Finals in a decade.

    We could do a blow-by-blow of the trash talk between Shaq and Wade, but that wouldn't do the video justice. So kick back and watch that as the Lakers and Heat prepare for tip-off. 

