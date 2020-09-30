    MLB to Allow 11,500 Fans at NLCS, World Series Games at Globe Life Field

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 30, 2020

    The Houston Astros play against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball announced it will allow up to 11,500 fans in the stands for the National League Championship Series and World Series, both of which will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to MLB's playoff schedule, including holding the final three postseason rounds in Arlington, Houston, Los Angeles and San Diego to limit travel and form de facto bubbles in order to protect ballclubs from the coronavirus.  

    Games have largely been held without fans this year, although a limited number of home team family members have been allowed in the stands for Wild Card Series games this week.

    The league's announcement marks the first time that fans will be allowed en masse in a stadium since spring training in March.

    Per the Rangers' official team website, Globe Life Field has a 40,300-seat capacity over seven different levels. If 11,500 fans attend the games, then roughly 28.5 percent of the stadium will be filled.

    A total of 10,550 fans will be in the seating bowl with an additional 950 fans permitted in the suites.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tickets will be sold in groups of four (or "pods," as the press release calls them), and those quartets will be spread out throughout the ballpark to honor social distancing measures.

    Mask-wearing will be mandatory unless fans are eating or drinking at their seats, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park.

    The NLCS will begin Mon., Oct. 12, and the World Series will start Tues., Oct. 20.

    Related

      Correa Calls Out Astros Haters 😳

      ‘What are they gonna say now?’

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Correa Calls Out Astros Haters 😳

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Astros Advance to the ALDS

      Make it 18-straight playoff losses for the Twins 😬

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Astros Advance to the ALDS

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kris Bryant Needs Big Playoffs

      B/R spoke to players, coaches and the talented star about his struggles and future with Cubs: ’He disappoints himself’📲

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kris Bryant Needs Big Playoffs

      Scott Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Clevinger Not on Padres' NLWC Roster

      Padres still have 'significant concerns' about righty SP after Tuesday's bullpen session (ESPN)

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Clevinger Not on Padres' NLWC Roster

      Jeff Passan
      via ESPN.com