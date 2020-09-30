MLB to Allow 11,500 Fans at NLCS, World Series Games at Globe Life Field

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced it will allow up to 11,500 fans in the stands for the National League Championship Series and World Series, both of which will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to MLB's playoff schedule, including holding the final three postseason rounds in Arlington, Houston, Los Angeles and San Diego to limit travel and form de facto bubbles in order to protect ballclubs from the coronavirus.

Games have largely been held without fans this year, although a limited number of home team family members have been allowed in the stands for Wild Card Series games this week.

The league's announcement marks the first time that fans will be allowed en masse in a stadium since spring training in March.

Per the Rangers' official team website, Globe Life Field has a 40,300-seat capacity over seven different levels. If 11,500 fans attend the games, then roughly 28.5 percent of the stadium will be filled.

A total of 10,550 fans will be in the seating bowl with an additional 950 fans permitted in the suites.

Tickets will be sold in groups of four (or "pods," as the press release calls them), and those quartets will be spread out throughout the ballpark to honor social distancing measures.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory unless fans are eating or drinking at their seats, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park.

The NLCS will begin Mon., Oct. 12, and the World Series will start Tues., Oct. 20.