DeAndre Hopkins Says He Hopes to Buy SC Plantations That Bear His Family Name

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be close to home Sunday when his team takes on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he opened up about something he faces whenever he returns to South Carolina.

"It's cool to go back home," Hopkins said. "The only thing I hate seeing when I go home is old plantations with the Hopkins name on it or something. 'Cause it's like your history right in front of you. Hopefully, one day I can buy all those plantations."

Hopkins grew up in South Carolina and attended college at Clemson before his NFL career.

The four-time Pro Bowler has publicly fought against racism in South Carolina and at Clemson before, joining Deshaun Watson in calling for their alma mater to remove the Calhoun name from its honors college and other buildings:

Clemson was built on the grounds of slave owner John C. Calhoun's former plantation. Calhoun was also the vice president of the United States and advocate for slavery.

In June, the Clemson University Board of Trustees voted to remove Calhoun's name from its honors college, underscoring the importance of Hopkins and Watson joining the cause and raising additional awareness.

On the field, Hopkins and his Cardinals teammates are 2-1 and will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they take on the 1-2 Panthers. Arizona will likely need the win just to keep pace with the daunting NFC West, which boasts four teams over .500, including the 3-0 Seattle Seahawks.