LeBron James' Son Bronny Named 4-Star Recruit, No. 30 Player in Class of 2023

Bronny James might be the most-hyped member of the 2023 recruiting class, but he still has a ways to go before he claims the top spot in 247Sports' composite rankings.

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, sits 30th overall and is the No. 4 combo guard.

The top-ranked player in the class of 2023 boasts NBA ties of his own. Dajuan Wagner spent four years in the NBA and was teammates with LeBron for two years on the Cleveland Cavaliers. His son, DaJuan Jr., ranks No. 1 overall.

The spotlight inevitably shines brightly on Bronny thanks to his father. A move to Sierra Canyon School only brought more attention since he played alongside Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

ESPN aired a handful of Sierra Canyon games, which it also did when LeBron starred at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

247Sports' Evan Daniels provided a brief scouting report for James:

"Athletically, James is impressive, and he's continued to become more athletic over the last year. Where he impresses the most is with his feel for the game, vision and passing. While he's projecting as an off guard/combo for now, the passing ability makes you wonder if he could eventually slide over to full-time point guard with development. James is also an impressive shooter with good shot mechanics. He's comfortable pulling up for one- and two-dribble pull-ups, and has a lot of potential as a long-range shooter. It's still early in the process, and ultimately his upside will be determined by his physical and skill growth."

LeBron was able to bypass college thanks to the NBA draft rules at the time, but his son likely won't have that option.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin reported in June 2016 that James already had scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky waiting for him, and the offers apparently started when he was only 10.

The Blue Devils look like the early leader in the clubhouse. 247Sports' Shannon Terry and IrishIllustrated.com's Tom Loy predict James will land in Durham, North Carolina.

Perhaps the NBA G League's professional pathway could be an option as well if the experiment starts paying dividends within the next few years.