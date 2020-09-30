Patrick Mahomes Talks Chiefs' Ability to Become Dynasty Like Brady's Patriots

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is thinking big.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wants the team to be the next New England Patriots-esque dynasty in the NFL, as he told Carrington Harrison and Sean Levine of 610 Sports Radio's The Drive:

"Yeah, I mean it's going to take everybody in the organization, top-down, to do something like that. If you watch how they run their organization, how they run their football team, how they're coached, how they play... they give 120% every single rep, every single practice. That's what we have to try to do, try to strive for. That's why it doesn't happen a lot in the NFL—it's because you can't have that culture every single year it seems like.

"But I think Coach Reid has built a great culture here, and we're just gonna take it week-by-week, day-by-day, and try to get the best out of each other every single day. And then when we look back at the end of our careers, we'll have no regrets because we know that we left everything we had out there on the field and in the media room..."

All Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots did was win six Super Bowls from 2001-18. It marked the greatest dynasty in NFL history (even if it was tarnished somewhat by two cheating incidents) and secured both Brady and Belichick's place as the best quarterback-coach duo in league history.

Getting anywhere close to that level of sustained success would be a major achievement. But if anybody is capable of pulling off the feat, Mahomes might be it. At 25, he's already been an MVP and a Super Bowl champion. He's been brilliant to start the 2020 season, throwing for 898 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 67.8 percent of his passes.

With respect to Aaron Donald, there's a strong argument to be made that Mahomes is the best player in football. He just torched the Baltimore Ravens, who have one of the best defenses in football, as the Chiefs improved to 3-0.

Even Belichick respects the brilliance.

"All the superlatives have been said on him, and I would just be repeating them all," he told reporters Tuesday ahead of the two teams' meeting in Kansas City on Sunday.

It appears we are in the Mahomes era. Whether that era is ever as successful as the Brady-Belichick era remains to be seen.