Tyrese Haliburton Says He Interviewed with Knicks, Warriors Ahead of NBA Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Tyrese Haliburton has plenty of interest inside the top 10 of the NBA draft, telling reporters Wednesday he has interviewed with the Golden State Warriors (No. 2 pick) and New York Knicks (No. 8).

The point guard prospect especially spoke highly of the Knicks as a potential destination:

Haliburton noted the team's current options at point guard, including Elfrid Payton, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina, but he explained why he would fit the roster regardless.

"I'm prepared to do whatever is asked of me," he said. "If that's play the 1 or slide to the 2 or come off the bench or start, it doesn't really matter."

