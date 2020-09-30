    Tyrese Haliburton Says He Interviewed with Knicks, Warriors Ahead of NBA Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Tyrese Haliburton has plenty of interest inside the top 10 of the NBA draft, telling reporters Wednesday he has interviewed with the Golden State Warriors (No. 2 pick) and New York Knicks (No. 8).

    The point guard prospect especially spoke highly of the Knicks as a potential destination:

    Haliburton noted the team's current options at point guard, including Elfrid Payton, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina, but he explained why he would fit the roster regardless.

    "I'm prepared to do whatever is asked of me," he said. "If that's play the 1 or slide to the 2 or come off the bench or start, it doesn't really matter."

          

