Fantasy Football Week 4: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Kirk Cousins vs. Houston Texans (27 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,500

Because the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Titans in Week 3, they had to suspend activities at their facilities.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the league may reschedule the Vikings' matchup with the Houston Texans this week, though both clubs have proceeded as if the game will go on as planned Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Managers who want to take advantage of a decent matchup for Kirk Cousins against the Texans' 29th-ranked scoring defense should keep that caveat in mind.

Cousins clicked with Jefferson, who hauled in seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown last week. Although the Texans have allowed the third-fewest passing yards, they've surrendered six scores through the air.

The Vikings could have plenty of scoring opportunities. Adam Thielen and Jefferson may finish multiple drives for six points. If Minnesota plays, plug Cousins into your lineup if you need a streaming option at quarterback.

Derek Carr vs. Buffalo Bills (19 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,400

Derek Carr hasn't thrown for 300 yards in a game this season. However, he's averaging 261.3 passing yards per contest with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bryan Edwards will miss Sunday's game because of an ankle injury, and Henry Ruggs III seems doubtful with a hamstring issue. That's not ideal, but Carr had his best game without much contribution from either player in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Ruggs and Edwards combined for three receptions and 46 yards.

Carr distributes the ball well among his pass-catchers. Behind tight end Darren Waller, any of the Raiders' wide receivers can become a solid secondary option in Gruden's offense, though Hunter Renfrow would have the best shot if Ruggs also sits out.

Carr will face a Bills pass defense that's taken a step back from last-year's top-five status. The group has allowed the sixth-most yards along with five touchdowns.

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Seattle Seahawks (13 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,400

Rookie first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should expect to ride the bench a little longer. After recording three interceptions and zero touchdowns in the season opener, Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for four touchdowns over the last two outings. He also ran for a score in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps the 37-year-old has some FitzMagic left in him under Chan Gailey, who served as the signal-caller's offensive coordinator in previous stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick will face the Seattle Seahawks, who've allowed the most passing yards and an average of 28.7 points through three weeks. Jamal Adams exited the previous contest with a groin injury. He didn't practice Wednesday. If the All-Pro safety suits up, don't expect him to play at anything close to 100 percent, which bodes well for Fitzpatrick's fantasy potential.