Lionel Messi: Barcelona Transfer Push Was with Best Interest of Club in Mind

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Lionel Messi and Barcelona had a tension-filled summer, with the superstar attempting to force his way out of the club.

That didn't happen, and now Messi is hoping to move forward and make the best of a potentially awkward situation—and potentially his final year at Barcelona—as he told Diaro Sport on Tuesday (h/t Sam Marsden of ESPN):

"After so many disagreements, I would like to bring an end to everything and put aside any differences. I take responsibility for my mistakes and, if there were any, they were only to make Barcelona better and stronger. If any fans were annoyed by something that I said or did, let there be no doubt that anything I did was always with the club's best interests in mind."

