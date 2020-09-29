Canelo Alvarez Re-Files Lawsuit Seeking $280M in Damages from DAZN, Golden Boy

John Locher/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez reportedly re-filed his lawsuit against DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya and is seeking at least $280 million in damages and the ability to break from his contracts.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the news, noting the boxer is also looking for a jury trial.

Mannix explained the situation could still be resolved without involving a court seeing as how there are ongoing mediation sessions, but this move means Alvarez still has the lawsuit as an option.

Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Deportes noted representatives for Alvarez, DAZN and Golden Boy all met Sept. 22 to discuss the situation.

Alvarez signed a five-year, 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018, but the lawsuit he filed in federal court was of the breach-of-contract variety. There has also been disagreement about selecting opponents, although the mediation could address that.

He had until Monday to refile the lawsuit, which was initially dismissed based on a technical error.

According to Rodriguez, DAZN offered him a new deal that could be worth approximately $20 million a fight.

Alvarez has not fought since November when he defeated WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. Part of the reason for the delay is the COVID-19 pandemic, which paused much of the sports world in the spring and summer.