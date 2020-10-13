Ranking the Biggest Finals MVP Snubs in NBA History

0 of 5

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Crowning an NBA Finals MVP is usually a fairly straightforward, controversy-free, minimally debated process.

The pool of participants is so small and only narrows further if everyone from the losing side gets removed from consideration. Rare is the Finals MVP competition that's, well, an actual competition. It is instead an exercise in the obvious.

Every once in a while, though, the selection demands in-depth conversation. And that discussion doesn't always lead to the right choice—or at least, in hindsight, what feels like the more warranted choice.

Our mission today, should we choose to accept it, which we have, is to identify the situations throughout NBA Finals history that don't sit quite right.

This won't put every questionable, could've-gone-either way decision under the microscope. Jerry West's victory in 1969, the inaugural Finals MVP that remains the only one ever awarded to someone from the losing team, is not on the relitigation block. It definitely could've gone to John Havlicek, but West was hashtag ridiculous over the course of those seven games, averaging 37.9 points and 7.4 assists. That choice is still far from egregious.

Flimsier decisions are our focus—instances in which, when looking back, it feels like there's less of a debate and more of an actual snub who deserved Finals MVP acclaim. Rankings will be determined by keeping one question in mind: If it was done all over again, how likely is it the voting outcome would be different?