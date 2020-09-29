RJ Hampton Says He's Met with Knicks, Bulls, More Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

NBA prospect RJ Hampton said he's interviewed with the Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls ahead of the Nov. 18 draft, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Hampton has been working out in Dallas to prepare for the draft and "travels every other week to Memphis to work with Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller," per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

The 19-year-old spent the 2019-20 season playing for the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League, averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.6 minutes per game in 15 contests. He's a first-round prospect, undoubtedly, but where he'll end up remains up in the air.

In his Sept. 3 mock draft, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had Hampton going No. 21 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, while B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had him going No. 18 overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

"Explosiveness separates Hampton, who thrives by attacking and getting downhill," Wasserman wrote. "He could slip without a bankable, signature skill, but he'd become a steal by building on his flashes of playmaking and improving his capable jump shot."



SI.com's Jeremy Woo had Hampton at No. 23 on his big board:

"Hampton remains a likely first-round pick despite having a difficult time in the NBL, with his size and athleticism pointing to some untapped upside. Turning pro early was a challenging adjustment for a player who would have been a high school senior had he not reclassified, and his shooting struggles and average feel were exposed somewhat playing against pros. Hampton fits physically in the NBA, with plus speed for his size, but he's more combo ball-handler than point guard, and it's imperative he shoots it better in order to find an off-ball role long-term. He has a ways to go defensively as well, but has the tools to do it. There's a ton of room for improvement here, but whether that glass is half-full or half-empty is up to the beholder."

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor had him at No. 17 on his big board, noting he had shades of Will Barton, Dante Exum, and a taller Rodrigue Beaubois to his game.

So Hampton's draft range appears to be somewhere in the teens to potentially being a selection in the mid-20s. Given his athleticism and upside, he likely won't be on the board for too long on draft night. But given the variance of opinion when it comes to his game, it also isn't surprising that a number of teams at different ranges in the first round wanted to talk with him.