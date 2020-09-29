Kyrie Irving Recalls Viral Video Challenging Kobe Bryant to 1-on-1 Game

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

No one has ever accused Kyrie Irving of lacking confidence. From the moment Irving walked into the league, his game has been teaming with the type of brashness that made him an instant superstar.

Never was that more apparent than at the 2012 Team USA camp. Irving, then fresh off his Rookie of the Year campaign, walked up to Kobe Bryant and challenged him to a game of one-on-one while holding his own in a trash talk battle with the Lakers legend.

The video instantly went viral, and it was obvious Kobe respected Irving's superstar confidence.

Turns out Kyrie wasn't so confident after all. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke to teammate and friend Kevin Durant on KD's new podcast, The ETCs, and revealed he actually practiced what to say to Kobe in the mirror:

"I walk over there and my heart's pounding, bro…I don't know why. And I'm like, I'm about to go talk with Kobe. I'm like, honestly, I'd beat you one-on-one, bro. And I practiced the line in my head, like when I get a chance, I could beat you one-on-one. I practiced in the mirror before I got there…and I’m like Kobe, man, like I could beat you one-on-one….honestly, we should get this one-on-one game. Honestly, I think you can't guard me. I kind of when off split, after that I did everything and then Duke Blue Planet was right there and they just captured the whole thing, the exchange.

"And I realize that Kobe also had an aura about him at this time that, if you were around him, he gravitated towards the real ones, you know? And he would have a conversation with the real people. And he would address you in a respectful manner, as long as you gave him that same respect and you showed no fear. You know what I mean? Almost like to the point where he knows he's Kobe Bryant, I know he's Kobe Bryant, but, this is competition…this is fun, this is more than a game for us, this is learning from the greatest to play through my optics through my generation.”

Irving and Bryant shared a friendship off the floor, with the rising young guard picking Kobe's brain during the offseason—with Kyrie even crediting the Black Mamba after his clutch three in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

In wake of Bryant's tragic death in January, Irving was one of several prominent NBA players to express their admiration for Kobe and his family.