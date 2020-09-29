Report: Brett Rypien to Start for Broncos vs. Jets in Place of Injured Drew Lock

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos will reportedly turn to their third different starting quarterback this season for Thursday's game against the New York Jets.

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Brett Rypien is expected to start in place of the injured Drew Lock.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

