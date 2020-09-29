    Report: Brett Rypien to Start for Broncos vs. Jets in Place of Injured Drew Lock

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2020

    Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos will reportedly turn to their third different starting quarterback this season for Thursday's game against the New York Jets.

    Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Brett Rypien is expected to start in place of the injured Drew Lock.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.