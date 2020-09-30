Ranking Henrik Lundqvist's 6 Best Moments as a New York Ranger

0 of 6

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

As optimistic as personnel gurus for the New York Rangers might have been heading into the 2000 NHL draft, it's hard to fathom they knew what was waiting for them in the seventh round.

Still, it was there, after 204 players had already been taken, that the Rangers' brass pulled the trigger on an anonymous 18-year-old Swede who eventually changed the course of the franchise.

Two decades after that fortuitous selection, Henrik Lundqvist holds every team goaltending record worth mentioning—including most games, minutes, wins, shutouts and saves in the regular season, as well as matching playoff marks for games, wins and shutouts.

The King has been both the foundation and face of the franchise since arriving in midtown Manhattan in 2005, backstopping the Rangers into the playoffs in 12 of 15 seasons and saving his best work for a memorable run through the 2014 postseason all the way to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

But alas, nothing lasts forever.

The Rangers fell in five games to the Los Angeles Kings that spring, and Lundqvist, now 38, saw his role gradually reduced this season as the team turned to a pair of 24-year-old Russians—Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin—down the stretch. He made his final 2019-20 start on March 1 and started twice more in August's qualifying round, during which New York was swept in three by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello tweeted Tuesday evening that the Rangers would execute a $5.5 million buyout of the final year on the veteran's contract Wednesday, leaving him free to sign with any NHL team if he chooses to return for a 16th season.

So while it remains to be seen if Lundqvist will continue his career elsewhere, it's clear he's leaving a generation's worth of memories with New York fans. To honor that legacy, the B/R ice hockey team gathered once again to compile a ranking of the stellar Swede's best moments.

We came up with a final list of six, which we present to you here. Reminisce while you click through, see if yours matches up with ours and feel free to drop a comment or two with any suggestions.