Henrik Lundqvist Announces Retirement From NHL After 15 Seasons With Rangers

AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File

Longtime New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday.

Lundqvist signed with the Washington Capitals last October but missed the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing open-heart surgery.

The 39-year-old Sweden native won the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender with the Rangers and led his home country to a gold medal in the 2006 Winter Olympics.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.