Manager: Khabib Turned Down 'Ultimate Fighter' with 'Human Trash' Conor McGregor

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC apparently tried to get Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor to serve as coaches for an upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, but the lightweight champion turned it down.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov's manager, said Nurmagomedov turned down an offer to coach on the reality show and a rematch with McGregor because he considers McGregor to be "human trash" (starts at 3:45 mark):

Abdelaziz noted the offer came when UFC President Dana White called him last week to pitch the show, which would have been set up if Nurmagomedov defeats Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24 at UFC 254.

McGregor tweeted in June he was retiring from fighting, though he has teased walking away from competition in the past only to return. White doesn't seem concerned about losing his biggest star to retirement.

"This year, he is retired," White said on the My Mom's Basement podcast in August (h/t CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse). "He doesn't have a fight this year, and he won't have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. I'm not saying he won't fight in 2021, but I'm telling you we don't have a fight planned for him in 2020. But I guarantee you he will not fight in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired."

Jayke Joson, an aide to Manny Pacquiao, said in a statement last week that Pacquiao "will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year" and a "huge portion of (Pacquiao's) earnings will proceed to those who are affected" in the Philippines by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by submission to retain the lightweight championship at UFC 229 in October 2018. The event set a UFC record with an estimated 2.4 million pay-per-view buys and generated the second-highest live gate ($17.2 million) in company history.