Jets' Adam Gase: Focusing on Job Security Is 'Wasted Energy' After 0-3 Start

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase might be on the hot seat, but he isn't letting that impact his preparations for a Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

"I can't focus on that," Gase told reporters Tuesday. "It's wasted energy for me. It's not going to help me at all. All I can do is make sure I get our guys in the right headspace to go out there on Thursday and play well."

His sentiment is understandable because worrying about whether he's going to be fired probably won't help matters too much. Having said that, to some it may seem as though Gase is burying his head in the sand to some extent.

The pressure is undoubtedly mounting on Gase.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported people inside the team are beginning to evaluate him more closely. And that was before the Jets suffered a lopsided 36-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. New York gained just 260 yards on offense as Sam Darnold went 17-of-29 for 168 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Jets ranked dead last B/R's most recent NFL power rankings, with the consensus being they are "well and truly terrible."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Darnold's performance is particularly concerning since he's supposed to be the franchise quarterback and Gase was brought in partially because he's an offensive specialist. The situation has reached a point where questions are arising about Darnold's long-term future in the Big Apple.

Of note, the Jets have denied, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, that chief executive officer Christopher Johnson has begun reaching out to coaching agents.

Gase's fate could be decided by Thursday night. A loss to the winless Broncos, who are relying on Jeff Driskel at quarterback, would be a new nadir this season.