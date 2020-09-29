Dak Prescott Compared to Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson by Cowboys' Jerry Jones

John Froschauer/Associated Press

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared quarterback Dak Prescott to two of the NFL's best signal-callers in Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

While discussing the similarities and differences between Prescott and the likes of Mahomes and Wilson, Jones said the following:

"And obviously with their quarterback [Mahomes], who I think is at the highest level right now because of his— frankly, as much as just his natural ability to make plays, his mobility. And this guy's very quick and elusive and can get in and out of situations with his feet and buy time.

"The quarterback we played Sunday [Wilson] is of that kind of nature. He's very—has great ability to get in and out and then make the play, that play Dak made at the end of the game that got intercepted. Well, the result of Dak's ability that let him get that ball off was really great and outstanding. Well, these guys do that, have that ability a lot.

"They are very quick-footed and they are very—they have the unique ability to possibly take their eyes away from the field for a minute and then immediately focus back and see [former Cowboys quarterback Tony] Romo had that.

"And so he can turn his back on it and turn around and hand-eye and get it done quick. And so those are things that show up, and that's what's showing up with these guys. They're buying time with their feet, or buying time with their instincts and their feet."

The Cowboys' 38-31 loss to the Seahawks concluded Sunday when Prescott was intercepted in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining. Following a go-ahead touchdown pass from Wilson to DK Metcalf, Prescott drove Dallas to the Seattle 26-yard line before getting picked.

The Seahawks improved to 3-0 with their victory, while Dallas fell to 1-2. Despite the loss, the Cowboys are still tied with the Washington Football Team for first place in the listless NFC East.

If Dallas has a leg up on the rest of the teams in the division moving forward, it is likely to be primarily due to the fact that Prescott is playing well so far in a contract year.

Through three games, Dak has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,188 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for 74 yards and three scores.

Although the Cowboys fell short against the Seahawks, Dak didn't have much to do with that fact. He did throw two interceptions, but he also racked up 472 yards and three touchdowns, marking his second consecutive game with at least 450 passing yards.

Like Mahomes and Wilson, Prescott has a penchant for buying himself time with his legs, as well as taking off and running for first downs and touchdowns when the situation calls for it.

On the play Jones mentioned, Dak somehow managed to stay on his feet after spinning out of a would-be sack. He got outside the pocket and heaved a poor pass into the end zone, but the fact that he was even able to get a pass off was impressive.

The play didn't end with a positive result, which is in contrast to what the undefeated Mahomes and Wilson have largely done this season, but it was impressive nonetheless.

Prescott has every physical tool an NFL team looks for in an NFL quarterback, and if he continues to play at a high level while also leading the Cowboys to some victories, he is in line to secure one of the largest contracts ever handed to a quarterback.