Conor McGregor Rips Daniel Cormier, Says He Asked for May UFC Fight 'Vs. Anyone'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Conor McGregor turned his ire away from UFC President Dana White and toward retired legend Daniel Cormier.

Cormier questioned whether McGregor was genuine when he said in a direct message to White that he'd fight "anyone."

The former featherweight and lightweight champion responded as you might have expected (warning: tweets contain profanity):

McGregor has ascended to a position where being the alternate for a title fight would be a clear step down. The 32-year-old is also one of UFC's biggest draws, so the promotion would want to have as much time as possible to hype up his appearance.

Having said that, Cormier illustrated the importance of being taken figuratively versus taken literally.

McGregor could've agreed to be the substitute for Tony Ferguson or Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their clash originally scheduled for UFC 249 in April. He would've done so knowing full well how many times Ferguson vs. Khabib has fallen apart in the past.

Nurmagomedov ultimately had to pull out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Justin Gaethje opposing Ferguson when UFC 249 finally happened in May.

Given the gap in their respective weight classes, any battle between Cormier and McGregor will probably have to be limited to the social media realm.