Jamal Adams Won't Play for Seahawks vs. Dolphins Because of Groin Injury

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams won't play in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly radio appearance on KIRO Radio (h/t Stacy Jo Rost of ESPN 710) that a groin injury will keep Adams off the field Sunday.

Adams suffered the groin injury during last week's 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been durable throughout his career. He missed just two games combined in his first three seasons, which were all spent as a member of the New York Jets.

New York traded him to Seattle prior to the 2020 campaign, and he has responded with 23 combined tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss through three games.

It was a major move for the Seahawks seeing as how Adams is on the short list of the best safeties in the league. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft is a back-to-back Pro Bowler who was a first-team All-Pro selection last year behind 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery. He also scored twice.

It will be difficult for the Seahawks to replicate that production, but they have other pieces they can turn to in the secondary.

Look for Ryan Neal and Ugo Amadi to see more time at safety until Adams is ready to return.