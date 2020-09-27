Seahawks' Jamal Adams Doubtful to Return vs. Cowboys with Groin Injury

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams is doubtful to return vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after suffering a groin injury, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The 24-year-old has met the hype accompanied with the New York Jets taking him sixth overall in the 2017 NFL draft, making the Pro Bowl in 2018 and dominating in 2019 with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one interception and a pair of touchdowns.

His score in Week 10 was arguably one of the NFL's top plays of 2019, as he smoothly stripped the ball from New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and ran it in for six:

Adams, who accumulated 115 tackles in 2018 en route to his Pro Bowl campaign, also showcased tackling prowess in Week 12 against the Raiders:

The former LSU defensive back played and started in the first 44 games of his career, but a left ankle sprain suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 forced him off the field for two games. He returned and played the rest of the season.

Adams finished 2019 as one of the game's best defensive weapons, but a contract dispute between he and the team led to Gang Green trading him to the Seahawks for a pair of first-round selections.

He's fit right in with Seattle, however, as the Seahawks look like a Super Bowl contender thanks in part to his work on the back end.

Seattle's defense will undoubtedly feel the void left in Adams' absence, but Lano Hill, who is listed as his backup on the official team depth chart, can hold down the fort. The fourth-year pro has spent his entire career in Seattle.