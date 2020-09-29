NL Wild Card Series 2020: Reds vs. Braves Odds and Fantasy Picks

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves hope to contend for a World Series title, but first they will have to get past the dangerous Cincinnati Reds.

There's a different format for the 2020 MLB postseason compared to past years with eight teams from each league making the playoffs and everyone competing in a best-of-three series before the divisional round. Even with higher seeds playing all three games at home, there could be a lot more upsets than we are used to seeing.

A small sample size will especially give gamblers and fantasy players an opportunity to cash in on long odds.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming 2-7 matchup in the National League.

Braves vs. Reds

Schedule: Sept 30 - Oct. 2 (Game 1 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta

Series Odds (via DraftKings): Braves (-137), Reds (+113)

Fantasy Picks

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Braves have one of the deepest lineups in baseball, finishing the year one run behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna should also be top fantasy options for those looking to fill out their team.

However, Freddie Freeman is Atlanta's most consistent hitter and the one you want to build a team around.

The first baseman is a NL MVP candidate after leading the league in WAR, per Fangraphs, and finishing the year with a .341 batting average, .462 on-base percentage, 13 home runs and a league-high 23 doubles.

He's everything you could want in a player on the field:

While some of the attributes don't help fantasy teams, it's still enough to keep you confident in his production going forward.

The only cause for doubt is his recent playoff history—8-for-36 (.222) over the past two postseasons—but he has played well enough this year to expect a turnaround.

Ian Anderson, SP, Braves

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Max Fried is the Braves' ace, but the team was searching for a second option throughout much of the season while injuries destroyed the rotation.

Ian Anderson finally stepped up, making six starts with a 1.95 ERA. The 21-year-old struck out 41 batters in 32.1 innings, only giving up one home run.

The rookie has suddenly shot up the pitching depth chart just in time for the playoffs.

"I feel really good about him starting that second game," manager Brian Snitker said Friday, per Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This vote of confidence could help Anderson succeed in his first postseason, especially against a lineup that finished dead last in the majors with a .212 team batting average.

Avoiding Trevor Bauer in Game 1 (plus any other aces in future rounds) also gives him an even better chance at wins.

Raisel Iglesias, RP, Reds

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The strength of the Reds is the starting rotation, led by Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray. Bauer is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young, while the three of them together make Cincinnati dangerous in this first-round matchup.

With that said, each player is a scary fantasy pick thanks to the opponent.

The Braves are patient, make good contact and have a lot of players who can change the game with one swing. You could get one start out of Bauer, and it might be a dud.

Raisel Iglesias could have a better chance to keep hitters off base for shorter periods of time out of the bullpen.

The closer produced a 2.74 ERA this season but has been especially dominant as of late, tallying a 0.68 ERA in September. He struck out 16 batters across 13.1 innings during the final month.

With a .037 batting average against in save situations, Iglesias can shut down a game if given the opportunity. It provides fantasy managers with lower risk and solid upside compared to the starters on the roster.

Jesse Winker, OF, Reds

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Though not a household name nationwide, Jesse Winker was quietly the Reds' top hitter this season.

The outfielder/designated hitter tallied 12 home runs in 2020, just four short of his career high in 113 games last year. He also balanced his .255 batting average with a team-best .388 on-base percentage, giving him an impressive .932 OPS.

The left-hander had reasonable splits this season (.252 average against RHP, .242 against LHP), giving him confidence against a pitcher like Max Fried and others out of the bullpen.

Though Winker's September swoon could be an issue, he continued to get on base and remained a threat for an extra-base hit even when he was at his worst. We've also seen him get hot in a hurry, giving him the opportunity to carry the Reds offense for a game or two.

It will be a lower cost than some other top hitters, but Winker has a lot of upside going into the playoffs.