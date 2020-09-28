NBA Finals 2020: Odds, TV Times, Live Stream Schedule for Heat vs. Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After more than two months in the NBA bubble, what was once a field of 22 hopefuls has been whittled down to just two. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will play in a most unusual 2020 NBA Finals for the right to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

LeBron James and the Lakers have breezed through the Western Conference. The Lakers will be making their first finals appearance since 2010 on the heels of a 12-3 run through the first three rounds in which they beat the Trail Blazers, Rockets and Nuggets in five games each.

The Heat are also 12-3 in the postseason but two of those losses came against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The No. 5 seed in the East, they weren't expected to be here but have stepped up throughout the postseason to surprise people.

Despite the similar records, the oddsmakers aren't buying the Heat having the firepower to beat the Lakers. Here's what the latest odds look like from DraftKings for the series:

2020 NBA Finals Odds

To Win the Series: Lakers -400 ($400 bet wins $100); Heat +300 ($100 bet wins $300)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

MVP: LeBron James -106, Anthony Davis +200, Jimmy Butler +800, Bam Adebayo +1100

Game 1 Spread: Lakers -5

2020 NBA Finals Schedule

All games broadcast and live-streamed on ABC; all times ET.

Game 1: Wednesday, September 30 at 9 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, October 2 at 9 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m.

Game 5*: Friday, October 9 at 9 p.m.

Game 6*: Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 7*: Tuesday, October 13 at 9 p.m.

Series Preview

The storylines abound in this one.

It starts with the obvious. Both the Heat and Lakers should have intimate knowledge of one another. The last time the Heat were in the Finals was 2014 when James was playing on an Erik Spoelstra-coached team in South Beach.

Now, it's going to be up to Spoelstra to scheme up a way to stop a man who was once his best player. And it will be up to that player to break down whatever Spoelstra draws up.

There isn't much to draw from the two regular-season games they played. Both games were long before the bubble as they played in November and December 2019, close to a year ago.

However, it's worth noting that James had his way with the Heat and Anthony Davis was an even bigger problem. In the two games, King James averaged 26.5 points, 9.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds while Davis had 29.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

James and Davis are undoubtedly the best players in the series. But looking back at those games doesn't take into account the Heat's development over the course of the season. Something that has included the development of several Heat players.

One of which is Tyler Herro. The rookie has become an offensive force off the bench for Miami. He's a great example of how the Heat can rely on a number of players to carry the offensive burden on a given night. He was key in the Heat taking a commanding lead of the Eastern Conference Finals with 37 points in Game 4.

The Finals also represents the first time that Jimmy Butler will have a shot at an NBA championship. The fierce competitor has never been beyond the conference semifinals and will now have the biggest stage of them all.

Bam Adebayo's first trip to the Finals is also worth keeping an eye on. The third-year player was a finalist for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Trophy this season and that development has continued in the playoffs.

The stats are good for the center. He's averaging 18.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs but Spoelstra says it's hard to put a number on the center's impact.

"Bam is one of the great competitors already in this association," the coach told media after clinching the Eastern Conference. "He's going to become one of the great winners in the history just because he's so competitive. He moves the needle in every single day. You can't put an analytic to his game and that's probably why he was overlooked in college. He competes every single possession."

In a game where the Lakers will have the two best players on the court in any game, the Heat's competitiveness and team-oriented style are going to be key factors for the underdog.

James and Davis have carried the Lakers to this point. They are averaging over 50 points per game while shooting above 50 percent. The team itself is constructed well around them but Miami has the advantage in terms of depth.

Kyle Kuzma is the only player on the roster who averages more than 10 points per game. The Heat have six players who score double-digits per game. Goran Dragic (20.9) and Butler (20.7) lead the way.

Anchored by Davis, the Lakers have been exceptional on the defensive end of the floor. They are fifth among all playoff teams in defensive rating while playing against three good offensive teams in the Trail Blazers, Rockets and Nuggets.

The Heat defense is anything but traditional. Adebayo isn't a great rim-protector (0.9 blocks per game in the playoffs) by any means. They relied on a lot of zone looks against the Celtics and will likely employ the same strategy against the Lakers.

Whether that and their depth will be enough to make this series interesting is what makes this series compelling. Game 1 should serve to answer a lot of those questions.