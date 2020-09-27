The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Clash of Champions

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 was a rushed event, but the talent was certainly present. Even after WWE announced Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross would not wrestle on Sunday, the show still had massive potential.

The pay-per-view was uneven with rushed matches and booking that left few lasting impressions. And certain Superstars suffered for this, losing out on big moments.

Drew McIntyre was not the only man who wanted revenge against Randy Orton, and it made for a bad night for The Viper. He was thrown out of title contention by the ghosts of his past.

Apollo Crews' final opportunity at the United States Championship went south, leaving him with little left to keep him in the spotlight.

The women's division was given an opportunity to step up with numerous names written off the show. Instead, Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks remain the only women who got a spotlight.

Sami Zayn truly got a defining win. He regained his Intercontinental Championship with a clever tactic that paid off.

Clash of Champions did not make much of an impact, but it was a solid night for some titleholders.