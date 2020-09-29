Report: Eagles' Dallas Goedert Has Ankle Fracture, Won't Need Surgery on Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been diagnosed with a "very small fracture" in his ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per Pelissero, the injury that will not require surgery, though Goedert is expected to miss "at least a couple weeks."

Goedert suffered the injury during a Week 3 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Drafted in the second round in 2018 out of South Dakota State, the 25-year-old managed to collect 91 catches for 941 yards and nine touchdowns through two seasons in the league, even though he competed with Pro Bowler Zach Ertz for touches from quarterback Carson Wentz.

This season, he has 13 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown through the first three weeks.

The loss of Goedert in Week 3 was a huge blow to an already struggling Eagles offense, with Josh Perkins, the No. 3 tight end, placed on injured reserve, as well as receiver Quez Watkins. Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor have also been dealing with injuries early on this season.