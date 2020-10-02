    Saints' Michael Thomas to Miss 3rd Straight Game vs. Lions with Ankle Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury.

    He was limited in practice over the past three days, and the Saints officially listed him as out on their injury report.

    Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1. The wideout initially felt good upon returning, saying he "felt fantastic" at the first practice after the injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Saints remained cautious and kept him out of the lineup.

    He continued to work his way back and was eyeing a Week 4 return even before missing the Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

    When healthy, Thomas is one of the top receivers in the NFL after being named first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. He set a single-season NFL record with 149 receptions last year while also leading the league with 1,725 yards while adding nine touchdowns.

    The 27-year-old wasn't been able to replicate the success early in 2020, only totaling three catches for 17 yards in his first game before the ankle injury.

    Tre'Quan Smith and Emmanuel Sanders will continue to have bigger roles with Thomas unavailable, while the Saints will likely rely heavily on Alvin Kamara out of the backfield.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nick Mullens' Potential Is Promising 👀

      As a RFA next season, here’s why the 49ers backup QB is an investment for these franchises ➡️

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nick Mullens' Potential Is Promising 👀

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Schedule Update

      ▪ Steelers, Titans will play Oct. 25 ▪ Steelers-Ravens pushed back to Week 8 ▪ Ravens bye changed to Week 7

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Schedule Update

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Testing

      In addition to daily COVID-19 testing, the league announced players, coaches can’t leave during bye week (ESPN)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Testing

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Vikings-Texans Game Is On

      Houston and Minnesota will play Sunday as scheduled after the Vikings had zero positive tests Thursday (NFL Network)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings-Texans Game Is On

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report