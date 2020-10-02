Saints' Michael Thomas to Miss 3rd Straight Game vs. Lions with Ankle Injury

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury.

He was limited in practice over the past three days, and the Saints officially listed him as out on their injury report.

Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1. The wideout initially felt good upon returning, saying he "felt fantastic" at the first practice after the injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Saints remained cautious and kept him out of the lineup.

He continued to work his way back and was eyeing a Week 4 return even before missing the Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

When healthy, Thomas is one of the top receivers in the NFL after being named first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. He set a single-season NFL record with 149 receptions last year while also leading the league with 1,725 yards while adding nine touchdowns.

The 27-year-old wasn't been able to replicate the success early in 2020, only totaling three catches for 17 yards in his first game before the ankle injury.

Tre'Quan Smith and Emmanuel Sanders will continue to have bigger roles with Thomas unavailable, while the Saints will likely rely heavily on Alvin Kamara out of the backfield.