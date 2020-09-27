WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions is billed as the one night of the year when every title on Raw and SmackDown must be defended, so WWE spent the last few weeks setting up all of the feuds that made up Sunday's card.

One of the biggest matches on the card saw Roman Reigns take on his cousin, Jey Uso. Was the healthy twin able to take down his own family to win the universal title or did The Big Dog prove his bite is just as bad as his bark?

The WWE Championship was also on the line in a SummerSlam rematch when Randy Orton battled Drew McIntyre.

We also saw a Ladder match with Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy, Zelina Vega got her first shot at a title when she battled Asuka and The Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley took on Apollo Crews in another rematch.

Let's take a look at everything that happened at Sunday's Clash of Champions.