Conor McGregor Tells Dana White to Stop Lying' After 'Man Code' Remark

Retired UFC star Conor McGregor's war of words with Dana White continues after the UFC president said the fighter violated an unwritten rule by publicizing direct messages they exchanged.

McGregor claimed Sunday that White was the first to be at fault:

The former featherweight and lightweight champion shared screenshots of a conversation with White about a fight with Diego Sanchez. White said at one point the company "should lose our promoters license if we make that fight."

Sanchez fell to 30-13 on his career after a loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 on Saturday, so matching up with McGregor wouldn't make a ton of sense despite how much the two don't like one another.

White addressed the situation in his post-UFC 253 press conference.

"Listen, I've had people blowing me up left and right," he told reporters. "Everybody here knows, even the ladies. This is some man code stuff, you know? It's just something you don't do. It's one of the dirtiest things you can do."

He went on to defend what he said in the messages, reiterating that McGregor vs. Sanchez would be a significantly one-sided fight on paper.

McGregor retired from fighting in June. The 32-year-old tweeted Friday he's planning to fight Manny Pacquiao, with Pacquiao aide Jayke Joson confirming to ESPN's Ariel Helwani that the legendary boxer will step inside the ring to help his native Philippines' COVID-19 relief effort.