Conor McGregor Trolls Diego Sanchez on Twitter After UFC Fight Night 167

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Conor McGregor apparently hasn't forgotten his brief war of words with Diego Sanchez a few years ago.

Sanchez beat Michel Pereira by disqualification Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 167, a fight that had been going against Sanchez through the first two rounds.

Having completed his UFC comeback in January, McGregor appeared to jokingly tease a potential fight with Sanchez:

Sanchez had dropped three of his last five fights entering Saturday, and the general consensus was that he appeared headed for another defeat against Pereira:

With 1:41 left in the third round, however, Pereira kneed Sanchez in the head while he was on the mat, which led to the DQ.

As they were having their back-and-forth in 2014, McGregor tweeted he was going to fight Sanchez in Mexico. At the time, the matchup was implausible, and the two have taken diverging paths since then.

McGregor is one of UFC's biggest stars, and his TKO of Donald Cerrone signaled he remains one of the most fearsome fighters in the lightweight division. There's little reason to think the promotion would have him move on to Sanchez since he'd have so little to gain.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion will presumably have a more prominent opponent in sight when he returns to the Octagon.