Washington's Chase Young Week-to-Week Because of 'Moderate' Groin Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a moderate groin injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Young is considered week-to-week after leaving Washington's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns with the injury.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State, and he has been as good as advertised so far with 2.5 sacks through three games.

He only played 13 snaps before exiting against Cleveland, though, meaning all of his eight tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble came in Washington's first two contests.

Washington's pass rush has been one of the team's few bright spots so far this season, in large part because of Young's stellar first NFL season. Without him in the lineup, Washington is going to be without one of its only stars.

If Young does miss Sunday's game against Baltimore, 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat will primarily be tasked with picking up the pass-rushing slack. Head coach Ron Rivera will also look to veteran Ryan Kerrigan to step up and add to the two sacks he has recorded through three games.

Washington would have had its hands full in Week 4 with or without Young, as the 2-1 Ravens will be looking to bounce back after playing poorly in a Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.