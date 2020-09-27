Timberwolves' Malik Beasley Arrested on Marijuana, Stolen Property Charges

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday and charged with marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

"At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence," Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, said. "The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously."

He is being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail until he sees a judge.

"We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time," the Timberwolves said in a statement.

Beasley joined Minnesota as part of a February trade after parts of four seasons with the Denver Nuggets. The 23-year-old struggled to get consistent playing time in Denver—averaging 7.9 points in 18.2 minutes per game—before thriving in his short stint with the Timberwolves.

In 14 games after the trade, the guard averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, starting in each contest.

He scored at least 20 points in nine different games after reaching the mark just once in 41 games with the Nuggets this season.

Beasley is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but his strong finish could make him a priority for the Timberwolves this offseason. Team president Gersson Rosas indicated the team will try to re-sign him and pending free agent Juancho Hernangomez.

"We want those guys to be Timberwolves for a long, long time. Hopefully, for the rest of their careers," Rosas said in May, per Dane Moore.

Beasley joined the team for individual workouts at the start of its ongoing camp but has not been with the squad during five-on-five, group workouts that began last week.