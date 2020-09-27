49ers Rumors: Nick Bosa to Undergo Surgery to Repair Knee Injury This Week

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will have surgery this week after he tore his ACL and damaged cartilage in his left knee during the team's 31-13 win over the Jets in Week 2, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter said the team is "optimistic" that the former first-round pick will be ready for next season.

In his rookie year, Bosa had 47 total tackles, nine sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl and was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Before he was carted off in Week 2, he forced a fumble and tallied six tackles against the Arizona Cardinals in the 49ers' season-opening loss.

Bosa joins defensive lineman Solomon Thomas on injured reserve after the pair were two of four star players who sustained injuries in New York. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with an ankle sprain and will sit during Week 3, and running back Raheem Mostert sprained his MCL in Week 2. Defensive end Dee Ford was also hurt last week.

Thomas will also undergo surgery to repair his ACL tear once the swelling in his knee settles, according to Schefter.

Running back Tevin Coleman and tight end George Kittle are also out for Week 3, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still unavailable after offseason foot surgery.

Arik Armstead and Ziggy Ansah will slot in to the empty spots on the 49ers defensive line.

With the 49ers missing their top players on both sides of the ball, it will be tough for them to replicate last season's success in 2020.