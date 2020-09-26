    Texas' Keondre Coburn Calls QB Sam Ehlinger 'The Tom Brady of College Football'

    Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)
    Mark Rogers/Associated Press

    The Texas Longhorns trailed Texas Tech 56-41 with 3:13 remaining in regulation Saturday, but UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger propelled his team to a 63-56 overtime victory after throwing for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in regulation before adding a 12-yard TD pass in overtime.

    After the game, Longhorns defensive tackle Keondre Coburn offered lofty praise for his quarterback by comparing him to six-time Super Bowl winner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman:

    Ehlinger completed 27 of 40 passes for 262 yards, five touchdowns and one interception to help No. 8 Texas fight off an upset loss to unranked Texas Tech on the road.

    Per ESPN's Win Probability tracker, Texas Tech had a 99.8 percent chance of winning after going up 56-41, but Ehlinger had other ideas.

    He completed three of four passes that covered 59 yards in 34 seconds on Texas' next drive, which was capped by a 12-yard Brennan Eagles touchdown reception and an ensuing extra point to make the score 56-48.

    Texas' Malcolm Epps then recovered a Cameron Dicker onside kick to give the Longhorns a chance to tie the game:

    Ehlinger went back to work. He rushed three times for 18 yards and found Keaontay Ingram twice for 16 more yards to set Texas up at the Texas Tech 8-yard line.

    However, a pair of five-yard penalties (a false start and an ineligible man downfield) put Texas on the 18-yard line in a 1st-and-goal situation.

    That didn't phase Ehlinger, who hit Joshua Moore for an 18-yard score with 40 seconds remaining:

    Texas then needed a two-point conversion to tie the game at 56 and got it when Ehlinger found Eagles:

    The two teams went into overtime after Texas Tech could not launch a last-gasp scoring drive to end regulation.

    Once the two teams got to the extra session, Ehlinger shined again.

    A one-yard pass to Brenden Schooler and an Ingram 12-yard run set up a 1st-and-10 at the Texas Tech 12, and that's where Ehlinger found Moore for a touchdown.

    Texas Tech failed to get a first down with its chance to tie or take the lead, and the ballgame was over.

    Ehlinger went 8-of-9 for 106 yards and three touchdowns and rushed three times for 18 yards after Texas fell behind 56-41.