Texas' Keondre Coburn Calls QB Sam Ehlinger 'The Tom Brady of College Football'

The Texas Longhorns trailed Texas Tech 56-41 with 3:13 remaining in regulation Saturday, but UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger propelled his team to a 63-56 overtime victory after throwing for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in regulation before adding a 12-yard TD pass in overtime.

After the game, Longhorns defensive tackle Keondre Coburn offered lofty praise for his quarterback by comparing him to six-time Super Bowl winner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman:

Ehlinger completed 27 of 40 passes for 262 yards, five touchdowns and one interception to help No. 8 Texas fight off an upset loss to unranked Texas Tech on the road.

Per ESPN's Win Probability tracker, Texas Tech had a 99.8 percent chance of winning after going up 56-41, but Ehlinger had other ideas.

He completed three of four passes that covered 59 yards in 34 seconds on Texas' next drive, which was capped by a 12-yard Brennan Eagles touchdown reception and an ensuing extra point to make the score 56-48.

Texas' Malcolm Epps then recovered a Cameron Dicker onside kick to give the Longhorns a chance to tie the game:

Ehlinger went back to work. He rushed three times for 18 yards and found Keaontay Ingram twice for 16 more yards to set Texas up at the Texas Tech 8-yard line.

However, a pair of five-yard penalties (a false start and an ineligible man downfield) put Texas on the 18-yard line in a 1st-and-goal situation.

That didn't phase Ehlinger, who hit Joshua Moore for an 18-yard score with 40 seconds remaining:

Texas then needed a two-point conversion to tie the game at 56 and got it when Ehlinger found Eagles:

The two teams went into overtime after Texas Tech could not launch a last-gasp scoring drive to end regulation.

Once the two teams got to the extra session, Ehlinger shined again.

A one-yard pass to Brenden Schooler and an Ingram 12-yard run set up a 1st-and-10 at the Texas Tech 12, and that's where Ehlinger found Moore for a touchdown.

Texas Tech failed to get a first down with its chance to tie or take the lead, and the ballgame was over.

Ehlinger went 8-of-9 for 106 yards and three touchdowns and rushed three times for 18 yards after Texas fell behind 56-41.