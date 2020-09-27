Quick Takes on Potential Roman Reigns WWE Faction, AEW Anniversary Show and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As riveting as the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso rivalry is on WWE SmackDown, the best may be yet to come from the Clash of Champions opponents.

The blue brand has been significantly more enjoyable than Raw in recent weeks, largely because of the coherent storylines and compelling characters. Above all else, however, Reigns and Uso have done tremendous work in their feud over the Universal Championship.

Regardless of the result of their encounter Sunday night, all roads must lead to them forming a heel super stable with Jimmy Uso. It promises to be infinitely better than Retribution, which has been confusing to follow every Monday night for the past month.

It's going to be tough for the faction to bounce back after what went down on Monday, but the reveal of a "higher power" could salvage the storyline.

Either way, the Clash of Champions lineup pales in comparison to what All Elite Wrestling appears to have planned for its anniversary edition of Dynamite on October 14. An AEW World Championship defense is already being advertised, but more marquee matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what else AEW should add to its anniversary show, a potential landing spot for Robert Roode upon his return, the Mysterio family continuing to feud with Seth Rollins and more.