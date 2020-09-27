Jan Blachowicz Defeats Dominick Reyes by TKO at UFC 253

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Jan Blachowicz became the newest light heavyweight champion of the UFC with a second-round TKO over Dominick Reyes in the co-main event of UFC 253.

The fight got off to a slow start for the two strikers. There was an extended feeling out process in the opening round that was only punctuated by leg and body kicks from Blachowicz as it was clear investing in the body and legs over the course of the fight was the early strategy.

It wouldn't take five rounds for those investments to pay dividends. A tentative Reyes spent most of the second round without opening up and when he finally did Blachowicz only turned up his own aggression. He was able to put Reyes on the mat with a left hook then went to work on getting the stoppage.

After picking up the biggest win of his career he didn't wait to call out former champion Jon Jones:

The win marks a new era in the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz becomes the first person not named Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier to claim the title since Jones defeated Mauricio "Shogun" Rua in 2011 at UFC 128.

This is the second consecutive fight in which Reyes came up short of capturing the title for himself. He fought Jones to a close decision loss in February. The Devastator outlanded Jones in significant strikes 116 to 104 in the fight but couldn't convince the judges he won enough rounds.

For the Prince of Cieszyn, this is the crowning achievement in a long UFC career that hasn't always put him in the spotlight. The Polish slugger made his UFC debut in October 2014 and got off to a 2-4 start. He's now 8-1 since then.

While Blachowicz wasn't focused on what opponent he might see next he has spent time thinking what a win would mean in his native Poland.

“It’s amazing and a historic moment for all of Poland, Blachowicz said, per Jon Gagnon of UFC.com. “I can’t wait to step off the plane and see what will happen over there.”

Blachowicz becomes the first Polish man to capture UFC gold. Joanna Jedrzejczyk became the first Polish fighter to become a champion in 2015.

He won't have much time to sit on his laurels, though. A new champion in the division means plenty of new challengers will arise. The upcoming fight between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos should be of particular interest.

Santos is the last one to beat the new champ and Teixeira has been on a tear.